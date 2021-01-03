The Role: Internal Audit Assistant

Reports to: Internal Audit Manager (with frequent travel to branches)

Duty station: Head Office (In Embu)

Job Description

BIMAS Kenya Limited, a leading microfinance institution in the country seeks to recruit capable and result oriented individuals to fill the following position.

Responsibilities

Participate in monitoring and evaluation of compliance with organizational procedures and regulations.

Keep track of actual expenditure against budget allocations.

Assist in verifying accuracy of records by carrying out actual stock-taking

Participate in Audit investigations

Participate in assessing the efficacy of existing controls, systems processes and procedures by subjecting them to weakness tests.

Work with senior officers to re-examine and amend as necessary the existing safeguards and standards to make them more full proof

Assist seniors to compile and submit reports on reconciliation and evaluation aspects of organizational assets.

Maintain internal audit working paper files.

File documents in the department.

Maintain registers used in the department.

Coordinate dispatches from the department.

Any other duties as assigned

Qualifications

Completed CPA part 2 and a business related degree

Should be 25 years and above

At least 2 years’ experience in an internal audit department of a financial institution preferably the Microfinance sector

Have a minimum of grade B at KCSE

Should be a person of high integrity, bold and decisive, with good interpersonal skills, a team player.

Hold a valid certificate of good conduct ( mandatory)

Proficiency in Computer packages

Excellent verbal and written communication

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should click here to apply not later than the 15th January 2021