The Role: Internal Audit Assistant
Reports to: Internal Audit Manager (with frequent travel to branches)
Duty station: Head Office (In Embu)
Job Description
BIMAS Kenya Limited, a leading microfinance institution in the country seeks to recruit capable and result oriented individuals to fill the following position.
Responsibilities
- Participate in monitoring and evaluation of compliance with organizational procedures and regulations.
- Keep track of actual expenditure against budget allocations.
- Assist in verifying accuracy of records by carrying out actual stock-taking
- Participate in Audit investigations
- Participate in assessing the efficacy of existing controls, systems processes and procedures by subjecting them to weakness tests.
- Work with senior officers to re-examine and amend as necessary the existing safeguards and standards to make them more full proof
- Assist seniors to compile and submit reports on reconciliation and evaluation aspects of organizational assets.
- Maintain internal audit working paper files.
- File documents in the department.
- Maintain registers used in the department.
- Coordinate dispatches from the department.
- Any other duties as assigned
Qualifications
- Completed CPA part 2 and a business related degree
- Should be 25 years and above
- At least 2 years’ experience in an internal audit department of a financial institution preferably the Microfinance sector
- Have a minimum of grade B at KCSE
- Should be a person of high integrity, bold and decisive, with good interpersonal skills, a team player.
- Hold a valid certificate of good conduct ( mandatory)
- Proficiency in Computer packages
- Excellent verbal and written communication
How to Apply
Qualified and interested candidates should click here to apply not later than the 15th January 2021