Sunday, January 10, 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has excited Kenyans after saying Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, will be the first Kenyan to go to jail if Deputy President William Ruto becomes president in 2022.

Speaking at the funeral of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi’s mother, Hannah Mudavadi, on Saturday, Atwoli said Ruto is a dictator and he will send Moses Kuria to jail if he wins the presidency.

“Moses Kuria, when William Ruto will become the president you will be the first prisoner,” Atwoli said.

The COTU boss also asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to take control of the Jubilee Party.

He urged the Head of state to “crack the whip” in Jubilee or else he will be on the losing end in the next general election.

“We want to support you because of the stability of the country. Come out and help us crack the whip and maintain discipline,” Atwoli said.

“Even people who are dying with you like Peter Kenneth have been declared illegal immigrants in their homestead and you are there. Protect your lieutenants. Toka Nje!,” Atwoli added.

