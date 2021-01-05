Tuesday, January 5, 2021 – Former Starehe MP, Margaret Wanjiru, has officially joined the growing list of candidates eyeing the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat.

Wanjiru, who had earlier hinted at running for the Nairobi seat, is said to be vying on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket.

The former legislator noted that her main agenda is to improve service delivery within the county.

She stated that she would be keen to end the perennial water shortage that has bedeviled the city as well as improve the status of city markets.

Wanjiru, who has called upon her opponents to run a peaceful campaign, is an ardent supporter of DP William Ruto, who is linked to the UDA party.

UDA party which was previously identified as the Party for Development and Reform (PDR) was formed by Deputy President William Ruto’s allies.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has since suspended Nairobi by-elections after former governor Mike Sonko filed a suit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST