Designation: Sectors Assistant Officer

Reporting to: Sectors Manager

Contract Type: 1 Years Contract Renewable Subject to Performance

Location: Nairobi

Reporting Date: As Soon as Possible

Job Description

To support the Kenya Association of Manufacturers’ Sectors in developing and implementing programmes and activities within the following themes:

Assist in coordination and support for the advancement of the goals of KAM’s Industrial Sectors work Support implementation of the Manufacturing Sectors functions. Provide account management for sectors assigned. Implement administrative activities required to ensure sectors operations are effectively carried out. Effective Information dissemination to members Timely and accurate reports

Responsibilities

Your specific duties during internship will include and not limited to the following:

Champion KAM initiatives on membership recruitment, development and retention to build and sustain vibrant KAM industrial sectors.

Perform administrative functions for key industrial sectors, organize sectors activities and offer secretariat services to the sectors members.

Support in development and updating of Industrial sector profiles.

Assist to address Members’ advocacy issues from the sectors by supporting engagements with relevant government agencies, regulatory authorities, and other stakeholders.

Participate in development and implementation of strategies to nurture the sectors and sub-sectors.

Support in resources mobilization to facilitate Sectors related work.

Monitor and evaluate effective execution of Sectors activities.

Assist in the publishing and circulating Sectors newsletters and relevant information to members.

Support effective account management of sectors members.

Participate in Database Development, updating and maintenance for key contacts for sectors to enhance KAM services and network.

Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the CEO from time to time.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field such as in Business, Commerce, Economics, Social Sciences, Environmental science or any other relevant field.

At least two (2) years’ relevant experience in a busy business advocacy organization or relevant organisation engaging in public policy matters.

Experience in private sector and /or government engagements.

A good understanding of government and regulatory framework governing industry.

Excellent project management and administrative skills.

In-depth knowledge of industrial Sectors in Kenya and willingness to learn on global trends.

Results focused, innovative, excellent communication and presentation skills. Fundraising skills will be an added advantage.

Excellent relationship management and networking skills with ability to effectively mobilize diverse stakeholders and coordinate them towards common goals.

Have good organizational skills, be a team player and possess keen attention to detail.

How To Apply

Interested and qualifying candidates to complete the online application form and submit their CV and Application letter only to hr@kam.co.ke indicating the words “Sectors Assistant” on the email subject line to reach us not later than January 29, 2021. Click Link to apply here: Only the shortlisted shall be contacted.