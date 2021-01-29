Friday, January 29, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s allies have condemned the chaos and violence that rocked Baba’s rally in Githurai on Thursday.

Speaking in Kabondo Kasipul Constituency during the burial of Mama Angeline Ajwang, the mother to Kibra MP Imran Okoth, ODM leaders, led by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’, accused DP William Ruto of using youths to disrupt the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally.

“We have seen the damage that Donald Trump has done to the American economy.”

“We have seen modern-day Donald Trumps like William Ruto coming to incite class wars: the rich against the poor, coming with outdated politics.”

“I want to urge Kenyans to be alive to the deceit and learn from America and see how Donald Trump damaged America,” Senator Kajwang’ said.

According to him, the conversation about hustler nation and dynasties is creating disunity in the country.

Woman Reps Esther Passaris (Nairobi) and Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) accused Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura of having been used by Ruto to disrupt Raila’s rally.

They alleged that the Senator used local youths to disrupt the rally at the behest of DP Ruto.

“What I want to say to the Tanga Tanga team and their leader who is William Ruto that we are now going to campaign in Nairobi.”

“We never interfered with you.”

“You go wherever you want and do what you want. Upande wa BBI, Baba amesema amesoma na sisi tunakubali,” said Passaris.

On his part, former Kasipul MP Joseph Oyugi Magwanga urged investigative agencies to arrest those who were behind the violence in Githurai.

