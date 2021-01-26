Tuesday, 26 January 2021 – On Sunday, former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, left tongues wagging after he spilled the beans on how Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, hatched a dirty plan to taint the image of ODM during the 2017 post-election chaos.

Sonko alleged that he and Kibicho bought second-hand cars and hired goons to destroy the cars while wearing ODM T-shirts.

According to Sonko, they wanted to paint ODM in a bad light.

If this past Facebook post is anything to go by, then Sonko’s wild allegations should not be taken lightly.

Are these part of the cars that he bought with Kibicho and hired goons to destroy them to taint the image of Baba and his supporters?

The Kenyan DAILY POST