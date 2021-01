Monday, 25 January 2021 – Former Hot 96 presenter and well-known toxic feminist, Annnitah Raey, was attacked badly by Aoko Otieno, when she attempted to throw jabs at stingy men.

Lately, there’s a group called “Stingy Men Association” that has taken social media by a storm.

Annitah Raey claimed that men who belong to that group don’t have money to dish out in the first place but Aoko struck at the right time and destroyed her completely.

See screenshot.

The Kenyan DAILY POST