Friday, 29 January 2021 – A video of young men pulling dangerous stunts while taking photos on top of a high-rise building in Nairobi Central Business District has emerged and left Netizens in shock.

One after the other, the middle-aged men jumped on the rooftop of the tall building that is a few metres from Afya Centre and hanged dangerously, oblivious of the danger that lay ahead.

They wanted to get thrilling photos to post on social media to impress their friends, prompting them to risk their lives.

See videos.

Hi Nyakundi, look at this young guys risking their life posing for a photo at the edge of Commerce House in CBD. They were making some very risky stunts just taking pictures. Expose them it might save a life. pic.twitter.com/kUBM8gY3gh — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@CisNyakundi) January 28, 2021

The Kenyan DAILY POST