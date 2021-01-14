Thursday, 14 January 2021 – Sherlyne Anyango is the hottest socialite in town right now after dethroning aging socialites Vera Sidika and Huddah Monroe.

The well-endowed socialite from the lakeside shot to fame last year, forcing her to quit her job at Citizen TV where she worked in the production department to become a high-end flesh peddler and video vixen.

Anyango has taken to Tik-Tok and posted a video shaking her big derriere while dancing to Ohangla.

Besides displaying her booty shaking skills, she moved her waist like a belly dancer.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST