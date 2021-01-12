Tuesday, January 12, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government has announced the transition to a new lands registration system which will see several titles cancelled and replaced to comply with the new law.

Addressing the press, Lands CS Farida Karoney, said the Land Registration Act 2012 would solve the confusion occasioned by the different laws that had become a breeding ground for fraud, delays in service delivery, centralization of land services, and threats to the right to property.

“The ministry has thus embarked on a process of conversion of all parcels from the ambit of the repealed statutes with a view to migrating to the purview of the Land Registration Act 2012,” CS Karoney announced.

“I wish to assure land and property owners as well as the general public that the ministry is taking great care to protect property rights as guaranteed by the Constitution of Kenya and the laws that govern land administration and management in Kenya,” she vowed.

The objective of the conversion is to collapse land registration processes in the repealed land registration laws into one.

All titles issued under the repealed laws shall be cancelled and replaced with titles under the Land Registration Act, 2012.

The cancellation and replacement will migrate the parcels to the new regime while retaining the ownership, size and other interests registered against the respective title.

The conversion will mean full use of the Registry Index Maps (RIMs) as registration instruments, replacing the deed plans.

Boundaries will thus not be affected since RIMs are generated from survey plans with fixed boundaries.

Both the RIMs and the survey plans are accessible to landowners on request for verification of boundary details at the Survey of Kenya Headquarters in Ruaraka along Thika Superhighway.

The use of Registry Index Maps (RIMs) will further minimize land fraud. The RIM displays all land parcels within an area as opposed to a deed plan that captures data on one specific parcel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST