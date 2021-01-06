Wednesday, January 6, 2021 – ANC Party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, yesterday played host to Deputy President William Ruto at his home in Karen.

Ruto had visited Mudavadi to condole with him following the passing away of the mother, Mama Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi.

Ruto described Mama Hannah as a devoutly religious, respected and responsible woman who raised upright, hardworking and diligent children.

The DP also jotted down on the condolence book and had a chat with Mudavadi before taking a stroll around the compound.

Ruto was accompanied by several political leaders including nominated Senator Millicent Omanga during the visit.

Also present in the meeting was Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa and Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka.

Omanga mourned Mudavadi’s mum by lauding her efforts in the promotion of peace in the Luhya community.

“Over the course of her long esteemed life, Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi made enormous contributions to the founding and building of careers for so many people.

“She was devoted to promoting peace and understanding amongst people around her and in her community,” she noted.

Atsianzale passed away at the age of 92 with the family yet to settle on the burial date but had earlier announced that it is set for this week.

