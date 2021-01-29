Friday, January 29, 2021 – Education CS, George Magoha, has championed the reintroduction of caning back in schools to curb the rising cases of indiscipline among students.

Speaking at St. Joseph’s Primary School in Kisii, Magoha said corporal punishment may aid to reduce criminal activities among students.

His sentiments come against the backdrop of students burning dormitories and attacking teachers with crude weapons.

The CS added that the strategy, which was outlawed in 2001, was one of the policies he wants to be implemented in schools.

Section 191 (2) of the Children’s Act dictates that no child offender shall be subjected to corporal punishment.

“Learners will not commit crimes and walk scot-free.”

“We shall ensure that these situations are neutralized before they escalate.”

“They must be caned and we shall authorize teachers to punish them,” Magoha said.

Furthermore, he affirmed that the Ministry was partnering with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate incidents in school and arrest culprits who will face the full wrath of the law.

The other strategies being considered by the CS are posting chaplains to schools and conducting random blood tests on students.

The tests will ascertain whether students are abusing drugs.

Magoha disclosed that a number of unruly students were peddling and selling drugs to their colleagues.

“We shall soon start random visits to schools to conduct blood tests and any student who shall test positive will be expelled,” he declared and warned headteachers from admitting the said students.

The Kenyan DAILY POST