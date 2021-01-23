Saturday, 23 January 2021 – A murder suspect who killed his friend on January 13 has been arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The suspect, Nicholas Luka, had gone to visit his friend Simon Mwangangi, now deceased, at his home in Kitui.

According to detectives, the suspect and the deceased engaged in a heated argument over a Ksh 4,000 debt.

The argument turned deadly after Luka picked a sharp panga and slit his friend’s throat and watched him bleed to death.

He then dragged his lifeless body outside the compound and set it ablaze in a bush.

The deceased’s skull and bones were discovered in the bush by his brother.

The suspect is in custody as investigations continue.

Here are tweets by DCI on the macabre murder.

