Monday, 25 January 2021 – Mojos Bar and Lounge, a popular club in Nairobi Central Business District has been shut down completely.

A video shared by NTV shows construction workers demolishing the first floor of the building that hosted the club that was popular among middle-class city residents.

Journalists also loved meeting at the iconic joint.

Mojos was the only club remaining around Banda Street after Tribeka, another popular entertainment joint was closed in 2019.

The club was initially closed when the Government ordered all bars to be shut down but it didn’t resume operations after the measures were relaxed.

The coronavirus pandemic has dealt a major blow to bar owners due to the stringent rules introduced by the Government to curtail the spread of the deadly virus.

According to the Alcohol Beverages Association of Kenya, bars employ over 250,000 people.

Since the pandemic struck, thousands of Kenyans who worked in bars have been rendered jobless.

Here’s a video of Mojos Club being demolished on Saturday courtesy of NTV.

The Kenyan DAILY POST