Friday, January 22, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suffered another political blow after a vocal ODM MP dumped him for Deputy President William Ruto.

Ruto welcomed Kinango MP Benjamin Dalu Tayari to his “wheelbarrow” movement on Friday.

In a photo shared by one of DP Ruto’s close allies – former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale – the ODM MP was seen shaking hands and laughing with the DP.

“A leap into the future. Congratulations Hon Benjamin Dalu Tayari, Kwale’s Kinango MP for choosing the wheelbarrow,” Dr. Khalwale captioned the photo.

Kinango is one of the four constituencies within Kwale County with the other three being Msambweni, Lunga Lunga and Matuga.

MP Dalu’s defections comes just a month following a hotly contested by-election in Msambweni Constituency in which Feisal Bader, who was DP Ruto’s favoured candidate in the by-election, emerged as the winner, beating Raila’s candidate Omar Boga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST