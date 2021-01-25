Monday, January 25, 2021 – Kenyans have raised a red flag over the announcement made by Health CAS, Mercy Mwangangi, concerning the cost of the Covid-19 vaccine.

While updating the country on the state of the Coronavirus pandemic, Mwangangi announced that a single Covid-19 vaccine jab would cost Ksh770 and not Sh330 that had been announced.

The country is set to acquire the vaccines through the Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and the Covax Initiatives of which it is a member.

“Through that facility, we have been able to negotiate the price of Ksh770 for the cost of one vaccine dose. That applies for whatever one vaccine candidate we get,” CAS Mwangangi stated.

She further revealed that the Ministry of Health had set aside Ksh43 billion for the acquisition of vaccines, however, cited supply chain challenges in the rollout of trial vaccines in the country.

“The reason why we have not begun vaccination is not because of resources, we have the money, but the vaccine candidate doses are not yet available due to supply chain issues,” Mwangangi stated.

But members of the public responded negatively to the announcement by the CAS alleging that there was a ‘scandal brewing’ in the Ministry of Health,

On December 24, 2020, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe revealed that Kenya had made orders for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

According to the CS, the vaccine would cost between Ksh335 and Ksh446 per dose.

The disparity between Kagwe’s announcement and CAS Mwangangi’s statement has left Kenyans wondering if a few individuals were already working towards looting public funds.

The Kenyan DAILY POST