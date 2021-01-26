Tuesday, 26 January 2021 – Former Inooro TV anchor, Muthoni Wa Mukiri, who is rated among the hottest Kikuyu TV anchors, broke the hearts of men recently after she introduced her boyfriend.

The beautiful anchor is dating a certain playboy who masquerades as a fashion stylist.

The macho dude, who exhibits signs of a playboy like Jowie, threw her a lavish birthday party over the weekend that is the talk of social media.

Slay Queen Lillian Muli and Shix Kapienga were among those in attendance.

Check out the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST