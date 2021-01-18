Monday January 18, 2021 – Nairobi County Speaker, Benson Mutura, has stepped down as acting Governor for Nairobi, ceding the Office of the Governor to the newly sworn-in Deputy Governor, Anne Kananu.

Kananu was installed on Friday after she was vetted by a 10-member appointment panel in a session that lasted barely an hour.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony, Mutura said since Nairobi now has a substantive Deputy Governor in office, he has relinquished his acting Governor capacity and resumes his full duties as Speaker.

“I am not a politician, and I will not start being one. I’m focused on bringing a new spirit of cooperation, collaboration, partnership and mutual respect with all organs of government. Nairobi is now back on course,”Mutura said.

Kananu remains in DG position pending confirmation as Governor while the assumption of office committee works on the process.

Kananu’s impending inauguration as Governor is part of an elaborate scheme by the ‘deep state’ to evade a by-election under Article 182 (5) which requires the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Election (IEBC) to hold a by-election within sixty days of the Speaker’s assumption as Acting Governor.

