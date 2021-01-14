Thursday, 14 January 2021 – Flamboyant city businessman, Jamal Marlow, has revealed that he is planning to go to Mecca to cleanse his soul through Umrah/Hajj rituals.

Jamal has been facing a lot of criticism on social media from his fellow Muslim brothers who accuse him of failing to conform to the Islam religion after falling in love with Amber Ray, a confessed flesh peddler.

Amber Ray has been posting photos and videos drinking expensive liquor with Jamal while displaying too much flesh, something that is not in line with the Islam religion.

Umrah/Hajj offers an opportunity for Muslims to refresh their faith, seek forgiveness, and pray for their needs.

Umrah can be performed in less than a few hours while Hajj is more time-consuming.

“I just wanna go to Umra/Hajj and clean my soul, “he posted on his official Instagram page.

Here’s how his followers reacted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST