Sunday, January 24, 2021 – Faded Akorino singer, Allan Aaron, faced the wrath of Kenyans after he went live on Facebook to share a sermon.

The Kiriro hit maker was exposed recently by his wife for abandoning her and their 4 kids after he went to the US for a music tour.

Allan’s wife revealed that she takes care of their kids single-handedly after the singer came back home after the tour, picked his belongings and vanished to an unknown location.

Kenyans reminded him that he is a dead-beat father and trashed his sermons.

See screenshots of how he was roasted.

