Wednesday, 13 January 2021 – Kiriro hit-maker, Allan Aaron, was exposed recently by his wife for neglecting her and their 4 kids.

Allan’s wife, Shiku, who stuck with him through thick and thin when he was a nobody, revealed that he dumped her after he went to the United States of America for a music tour.

Shiku revealed that she is raising their kids single-handedly.

As she struggles to give their kids the best life, her husband is busy feeling the warmth of Kikuyu beauties.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply