Tuesday, January 12, 2021 – National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome this coming Thursday over remarks she uttered last year.

Wahome was asked to present herself before NCIC over what the commission termed as hateful remarks made in October during the infamous violence that broke out during Deputy President William Ruto’s visit to Kenol town, Murang’a County.

Chaos erupted on October 14, 2020, after rival youths clashed in Kenol town on the Thika-Murang’a highway.

The irate youth reportedly lit tires on the busy highway while pelting motorists with stones.

The incident, which happened before Ruto’s arrival at AIPCA church in Kenol, left two people dead and several others injured.

Both Wahome and her Kiharu counterpart Ndindi Nyoro had been faulted for allegedly orchestrating the chaos.

According to the commission, Wahome went on what they described as a hateful tirade blaming senior government officials for the melee.

She vented about how youth were paid off and hinted at possible collusion with top offices in government and the police sector.

“The security forces were part of the plan to attack the AIPCA church, I have no doubt.”

“I state with confidence that the security and even the Inspector General were aware and if they were not, then the interior Cabinet Secretary was well aware,” part of Wahome’s quote from the statement released by NCIC.

Wahome reportedly called for the resignation of these leaders.

The legislator further went on a scathing attack against President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The commission noted that the comments were hateful and would disrupt the peaceful existence between ethnic communities.

Failure for the legislator to appear in person at their offices, the commission noted, would institute contempt proceedings against her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST