Friday, 08 January 2021 – Controversial singer and self-imposed President of Kenyan single mothers, Akothee, has taken to social media and flaunted her first house.

Although Akothee lives a flamboyant lifestyle that is reportedly sponsored by mzungu sponsors, she grew up in a humble background.

The singer posted photo of the tiny house where she raised her first 4 kids before doors opened.

“This is my first home, the house where I conceived my first 4 children, “ she posted on her Instagram page and shared the photo that left her fellow single mothers inspired.

The Kenyan DAILY POST