Friday, 08 January 2021 – Controversial singer and self-imposed President of Kenyan single mothers, Akothee, has taken to social media and flaunted her first house.

Although Akothee lives a flamboyant lifestyle that is reportedly sponsored by mzungu sponsors, she grew up in a humble background.

The singer posted photo of the tiny house where she raised her first 4 kids before doors opened.

“This is my first home, the house where I conceived my first 4 children, “ she posted on her Instagram page and shared the photo that left her fellow single mothers inspired.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply