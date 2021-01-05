Tuesday, January 5, 2021 – Prominent city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has commented on the remarks made by Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, who told President Uhuru Kenyatta that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is not sellable in the Mt Kenya region.

In a letter dated December 30, 2020, Kang’ata, who is also the Senate Majority Chief Whip, said BBI is unpopular in the Mt Kenya region.

Kang’ata urged the President to intervene by appeasing coffee and tea farmers in the region and also using the right men and women in campaigning for BBI.

His remarks elicited mixed reactions with “handshake supporters” accusing him of working with DP Ruto to rock the boat from within.

However, Ahmednasir, who in social circles is known as Grand Mullah, echoed Kangata’s sentiments saying the Murang’a man told Uhuru the truth on the ground.

“Sen Kang’ata is being CRUCIFIED for telling the truth…the truth…and nothing but the truth,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

Kang’ata’s attackers included his own Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, who on Monday wondered how the Senator could predict the outcome of the referendum months prior.

ODM’s Director of Communications, Philip Etale, also accused the Senator of being used by the BBI critics, especially Deputy President William Ruto, to make it seem like it is failing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST