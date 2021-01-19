Tuesday, January 19, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has revealed the reason why President Uhuru Kenyatta is facing a fierce rebellion in the Mt Kenya region, which is his political backyard.

For the last two years, Uhuru has been facing revolt in his political backyard, a thing that has puzzled political analysts and scientists.

However, according to Ahmednasir, Uhuru is facing rebellion in Mt Kenya because “a leader is the darling of his tribesmen only when he is running for office”

Ahmednasir further said Uhuru is not receiving a warm welcome from his people since he has failed to specifically loot for them on top of their share as he impudently promised in the course of his campaigns.

“In Kenya’s tribal politics, the leader is the darling of his tribesman only when he is running for the office with the concomitant promise that he will get them more than their share of the national loot. Central Kenya’s shift from His Excellency Uhuru’s camp is simple logic; Uhuru is not the future,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST