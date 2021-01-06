Wednesday, January 6, 2021 – Prominent Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has claimed the letter by Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, that warned the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is unpopular in the Mt Kenya region was not written by him.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Ahmednasir argued that President Uhuru Kenyatta was looking for an exit strategy while stating the legislator’s letter which caused ripples was dictated and edited for him.

He said the letter was authored by Uhuru‘s men to send a message to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leaders urging them BBI is not marketable in the Mt Kenya region.

“His (Kang’ata’s) signature is an exhibit, not ownership. The letter is a constructive notice to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) that Uhuru is looking for an exit strategy to BBI. The letter states the official position of my beloved Jubilee is done with BBI,’’ the letter stated.

Ahmednasir also insisted that the ruling party through proxies or surrogates would force ODM to quit BBI without using its big guns to formally kill it.

“If Deputy President William Ruto was plan A, Raila plan B, then Sen Kangata’s letter is Uhuru’s plan C. My beloved Jubilee would be however disappointed if ODM bolts out of BBI. It prefers a continuation of the status quo. “Uhuru wants to try Plan C…we are watching to see what that entails. Time is not on Uhuru’s side…thus Sen Kangata’s letter. Uhuru and Ruto reproachment? That will place Baba (Raila) at Gate A of State House! I don’t think he will allow that.” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST