Wednesday, January 13, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has said the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party will become extinct like dinosaurs, once Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho and his Kilifi counterpart, Amason Kingi, exit the party.

Joho and Kingi are planning to form a coastal party ahead of the 2022 presidential duel.

Commenting on social media on Tuesday, Ahmednasir, who is popularly referred to as the Grand Mullah, argued if the duo exit the Orange party, then it would be reduced into a “small regional movement” that will only be vibrant in the Luo Nyanza.

“With Sultan Joho and Governor Kingi out of ODM and forming their own regional party, ODM will shrink into a small but vibrant Luo Nyanza party. I’m confident Baba (Raila Odinga) and Hon @Junet_Mohammed will defend their tuff with zeal and bravery come 2022 and stop Deputy President William Ruto from cannibalising it,” Ahmednasir said.

Joho and Kingi on Monday said they are planning to form a coastal party since coast residents had been enslaved by politicians from other regions who dump them once they occupy the highest offices in the land.

“Coast region should stop being over-reliant on parties from other regions. I want to assure the Coast people that, come June, we shall have our own outfit that will be used to spearhead the region’s political agenda,” Kingi said.

