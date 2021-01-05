Tuesday, 5 January 2021 – Popular Kenyan gospel singer Guardian Angel is still enjoying life with his 50-year-old wife, Esther Musila, a mother of three.

The mellow-voiced singer revealed that he is in love with Esther late last year and when they posted romantic photos on social media for the first time, some people thought that they were just pulling stunts.

But Esther confirmed that she has fallen in love with Guardian Angel during an interview on Bonga Na Jalas and put it clear that despite their huge age difference, Guardian Angel is the man she has chosen to spend the rest of her life with.

The singer has turned 32 years and to celebrate his birthday, he has been spotted having a good time with his wife.

