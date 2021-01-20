We are seeking to recruit a pleasant self-driven Tender Administrator to undertake all receptionist duties.
Responsibilities:
- Assist with production of final bid documents and arrangements to supply these documents to the customer within defined tender deadlines.
- Ensure bid and proposal word documentation is formatted, collated and presented in a professional manner.
- To organize Bid Team Reviews and Bid Submission.
- Reviews ensuring that respective agendas, attendance lists and action trackers are up to date.
- Maintain status of generic proposals and work with Bid Manager to ensure they are reviewed, revised and reapproved as necessary.
- Maintenance and reporting of Quotation Module data.
- Liaise with the company’s Security Controller to ensure safe keeping of classified documents, adhering to procedures and regulations.
- Monitor bid/quotation throughout the process, providing weekly status/exception reports as required.
- Undertake other administrative tasks as required.
- Provide cover for Sales coordination duties as required.
- Opportunity searching & project tracking including market and project related intelligence.
- Managing the data for which they are responsible to ensure the availability, integrity, confidentiality and security of the data.
Requirements:
- Education to degree level would be preferable in any business related course
- Computer literate and proficient in the use of MS software particularly Word, Excel, , PowerPoint and Vision.
- Previous experience of providing administrative support, ideally in a sales and Marketing or commercial environment
- Adaptable and flexible
- Editing and proof-reading skills & high level of accuracy
- Excellent organization & administrative skills with strong attention to detail, strong time management / prioritization skills & evidence of previous experience
- Flexibility to cope with several jobs simultaneously to agreed deadlines
- Numerical confidence, with the ability to analyze budgets, excellent financial and commercial acumen
- Strong communication skills both written and oral.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your C.V and a latest passport photo quoting the job title on the email subject as (TENDER ADMINISTRATOR) to careers@colnet.co.ke by COB 20th January 2021
Kindly indicate your salary expectation
Kindly note only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted