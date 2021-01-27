The Kirinyaga County Public Service Board is pleased to invite applications from suitably qualified, motivated and Pro-active individuals to fill up the following vacant positions;

WARD ADMINISTRATOR, JOB GROUP CPSB 06 (1 POST)

Job Ref: KCPSB/WA/14/14/01/21

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Duties and Responsibilities

Coordinating, managing and supervising the general administrative function in the ward

Liaising with the National Government staff at the ward

Developing policies and plans for the ward

Ensuring effective service

Establishing, implementing and monitoring performance management

Coordinating development activities to empower the

Provide and maintain infrastructure and facilities of public

Facilitate and coordinate citizen participation in the development of policies and delivery of

Exercising any functions and powers delegated by the County Public Service Board/ County Secretary /Sub-County Administrator;

Any other duty assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Minimum Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science or an equivalent qualification from a recognized institution with at least 3 years’ experience;

Demonstrate a thorough understanding of County development objectives;

Demonstrate a thorough understanding and commitment to values and principles as outlined in Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution;

Ability to work in a multi-ethnic environment and sensitivity and respect for diversity;

Must have good inter-personal and communication skills;

Proficiency in computer applications;

Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the

How to Apply

Applicants should submit their applications together with copies of their detailed

Curriculum Vitae,

Academic and Professional certificates,

Testimonials,

PIN Certificate,

National Identity Card or Passport and

Any other supporting

Clearly indicate the position applied for, both on the cover letter and the envelope. Applications should be addressed to:

The Secretary

County Public Service Board P O Box 260 – 10304

KUTUS

Hand delivered applications should be dropped at the County Headquarters 4TH floor, KUTUS (Office of County Public Service Board between 8.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. on weekdays).

Applicants should seek clearance and attach copies or evidence thereof of the updated documents below.

Kenya Revenue Authority

Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission

Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of Good Conduct)

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Applications should reach the County Public Service Board (CPSB) on or beforeFriday, 29th January 2021

Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original identity cards, academic and professional certificates, testimonials, clearance and other relevant documents in support of their applications.

NOTE

Women and persons living with disabilities who meet the specified requirements are encouraged to apply.

Salary and benefits attached to these posts are as per the guidelines by Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to visit our website:

www.kirinyaga.go.ke for more details.

The Kirinyaga County Government is an equal opportunity employer