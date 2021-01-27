The Kirinyaga County Public Service Board is pleased to invite applications from suitably qualified, motivated and Pro-active individuals to fill up the following vacant positions;
WARD ADMINISTRATOR, JOB GROUP CPSB 06 (1 POST)
Job Ref: KCPSB/WA/14/14/01/21
Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable
Duties and Responsibilities
- Coordinating, managing and supervising the general administrative function in the ward
- Liaising with the National Government staff at the ward
- Developing policies and plans for the ward
- Ensuring effective service
- Establishing, implementing and monitoring performance management
- Coordinating development activities to empower the
- Provide and maintain infrastructure and facilities of public
- Facilitate and coordinate citizen participation in the development of policies and delivery of
- Exercising any functions and powers delegated by the County Public Service Board/ County Secretary /Sub-County Administrator;
- Any other duty assigned from time to time
Qualifications
- Minimum Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science or an equivalent qualification from a recognized institution with at least 3 years’ experience;
- Demonstrate a thorough understanding of County development objectives;
- Demonstrate a thorough understanding and commitment to values and principles as outlined in Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution;
- Ability to work in a multi-ethnic environment and sensitivity and respect for diversity;
- Must have good inter-personal and communication skills;
- Proficiency in computer applications;
- Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the
How to Apply
Applicants should submit their applications together with copies of their detailed
- Curriculum Vitae,
- Academic and Professional certificates,
- Testimonials,
- PIN Certificate,
- National Identity Card or Passport and
- Any other supporting
Clearly indicate the position applied for, both on the cover letter and the envelope. Applications should be addressed to:
The Secretary
County Public Service Board P O Box 260 – 10304
KUTUS
Hand delivered applications should be dropped at the County Headquarters 4TH floor, KUTUS (Office of County Public Service Board between 8.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. on weekdays).
Applicants should seek clearance and attach copies or evidence thereof of the updated documents below.
- Kenya Revenue Authority
- Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission
- Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of Good Conduct)
- Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)
- Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)
Applications should reach the County Public Service Board (CPSB) on or beforeFriday, 29th January 2021
Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original identity cards, academic and professional certificates, testimonials, clearance and other relevant documents in support of their applications.
NOTE
Women and persons living with disabilities who meet the specified requirements are encouraged to apply.
Salary and benefits attached to these posts are as per the guidelines by Salaries and Remuneration Commission.
Prospective candidates are encouraged to visit our website:
www.kirinyaga.go.ke for more details.
The Kirinyaga County Government is an equal opportunity employer