We are seeking to recruit a pleasant self-driven Tender Administrator to undertake all receptionist duties.

Responsibilities:

Assist with production of final bid documents and arrangements to supply these documents to the customer within defined tender deadlines.

Ensure bid and proposal word documentation is formatted, collated and presented in a professional manner.

To organize Bid Team Reviews and Bid Submission.

Reviews ensuring that respective agendas, attendance lists and action trackers are up to date.

Maintain status of generic proposals and work with Bid Manager to ensure they are reviewed, revised and reapproved as necessary.

Maintenance and reporting of Quotation Module data.

Liaise with the company’s Security Controller to ensure safe keeping of classified documents, adhering to procedures and regulations.

Monitor bid/quotation throughout the process, providing weekly status/exception reports as required.

Undertake other administrative tasks as required.

Provide cover for Sales coordination duties as required.

Opportunity searching & project tracking including market and project related intelligence.

Managing the data for which they are responsible to ensure the availability, integrity, confidentiality and security of the data.

Requirements:

Education to degree level would be preferable in any business related course

Computer literate and proficient in the use of MS software particularly Word, Excel, , PowerPoint and Vision.

Previous experience of providing administrative support, ideally in a sales and Marketing or commercial environment

Adaptable and flexible

Editing and proof-reading skills & high level of accuracy

Excellent organization & administrative skills with strong attention to detail, strong time management / prioritization skills & evidence of previous experience

Flexibility to cope with several jobs simultaneously to agreed deadlines

Numerical confidence, with the ability to analyze budgets, excellent financial and commercial acumen

Strong communication skills both written and oral.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your C.V and a latest passport photo quoting the job title on the email subject as (TENDER ADMINISTRATOR) to careers@colnet.co.ke by COB 20th January 2021

Kindly indicate your salary expectation

Kindly note only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted