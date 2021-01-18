We are seeking to recruit a pleasant self-driven Tender Administrator to undertake all receptionist duties.

Responsibilities:

  • Assist with production of final bid documents and arrangements to supply these documents to the customer within defined tender deadlines.
  • Ensure bid and proposal word documentation is formatted, collated and presented in a professional manner.
  • To organize Bid Team Reviews and Bid Submission.
  • Reviews ensuring that respective agendas, attendance lists and action trackers are up to date.
  • Maintain status of generic proposals and work with Bid Manager to ensure they are reviewed, revised and reapproved as necessary.
  • Maintenance and reporting of Quotation Module data.
  • Liaise with the company’s Security Controller to ensure safe keeping of classified documents, adhering to procedures and regulations.
  • Monitor bid/quotation throughout the process, providing weekly status/exception reports as required.
  • Undertake other administrative tasks as required.
  • Provide cover for Sales coordination duties as required.
  • Opportunity searching & project tracking including market and project related intelligence.
  • Managing the data for which they are responsible to ensure the availability, integrity, confidentiality and security of the data.

Requirements:

  • Education to degree level would be preferable in any business related course
  • Computer literate and proficient in the use of MS software particularly Word, Excel, , PowerPoint and Vision.
  • Previous experience of providing administrative support, ideally in a sales and Marketing or commercial environment
  • Adaptable and flexible
  • Editing and proof-reading skills & high level of accuracy
  • Excellent organization & administrative skills with strong attention to detail, strong time management / prioritization skills & evidence of previous experience
  • Flexibility to cope with several jobs simultaneously to agreed deadlines
  • Numerical confidence, with the ability to analyze budgets, excellent financial and commercial acumen
  • Strong communication skills both written and oral.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your C.V and a latest passport photo quoting the job title on the email subject as (TENDER ADMINISTRATOR) to careers@colnet.co.ke by COB 20th January 2021

Kindly indicate your salary expectation

Kindly note only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted

