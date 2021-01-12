Closing date: January 29, 2021

Organisational Profile

Urgent Action Fund-Africa (UAF-Africa) is a feminist, pan-African, Rapid Response Fund committed to transforming power relations through resourcing African feminists and womn human rights defenders and their formations as an act of solidarity. Recognising the need to move resources rapidly on a continent where opportunities and threats arise and decline quickly, UAF-Africa uses a Rapid Response Grant making mechanism to support unanticipated, time sensitive, innovative and unique initiatives that promote womn’s agency in peace and political participation, social and economic power building as well as natural resources governance and stewardship. The Fund works to support African Womn Human Rights Defenders (AWHRDs), particularly in the feminist and womn’s rights movements, in their actions, which enable them to support and sustain themselves, each other and their work before, during and after urgent situations.

UAF-Africa mobilises resources from a broad base of international and increasingly local funders committed to protecting and advancing womn’s rights and feminist agendas in Africa. Our primary purpose is to provide funding to AWHRDs and their groups, organisations and the movements to help them prepare for and navigate urgent situations with appropriate actions. This puts them in the position to support and sustain themselves, each other and their work during and after the urgent circumstances they find themselves.

UAF-Africa is registered in Kenya and Zimbabwe. Operating as a virtual organisation, the Fund boasts of strategic physical presence in East Africa: Nairobi, Kenya and Kampala, Uganda; North Africa: Cairo, Egypt; Central Africa: Bujumbura, Burundi and Yaounde, Cameroon; Southern Africa: Harare, Zimbabwe; Antananarivo, Madagascar and West Africa: Abuja, Nigeria, Cotonou, Benin and Dakar, Senegal.

Position Overview

The Grants Administrator will be responsible for coordinating the administrative management, and closeout of sub-grants awarded and other programmatic investments made by the Fund. The Grants Administrator will ensure that UAF-Africa’s grant-making and related payment processes, documents, and procedures are carried out professionally, efficiently, and on schedule. The Administrator will report directly to the Finance & Operations Director.

Specific Responsibilities

Grantmaking (and Programme Investments)

· Provide administrative support for grants process throughout all stages including receiving, assessing, tracking and eventual payment of the grants;

· Guide the grantmaking portfolio and other related offices on budget preparation and formatting;

· Review proposed grantmaking budgets to ensure conformity with UAF-Africa’s policies and procedures, workplan targets and funding agreements;

· Maintain and updates accurate administrative and financial grants data on salesforce and other pertinent platforms for ease of retrieval and report generation;

· Assist with required research pertinent to grant due diligence, ongoing review, and close-out analyses;

· Provide support to grantees in completing the grant notification documents thus ensuring transfers do not face unnecessary details;

· Confirm that submitted documentation from grantees following the grant awards are complete and meets all the Fund’s requirements;

· Keep grantees informed on the status of the grant awards;

· Initiate the payment instructions at the bank for all grants awarded after verifying the underlying documents to support the payment;

· Work collaboratively with Finance to ensure complete and timely payment, and accurate records of the grants expenditure;

· Confirm with all beneficiaries that they received the funds;

· Identify opportunities to optimize the existing grant workflow, collaborating with colleagues to implement while ensuring continued quality and timeliness across all aspects of the grant cycle.

Programme Support

· Deal with funds transmission email and telephone enquiries from applicants and potential applicants;

· Assist the Grantmaking & Finance functions in the preparation of Fund-related reports for Heads of programmes and funding partners;

· Assist in updating the grantmaking database. Generate data & reports from the database as a source of information for complementary portfolios;

· Maintain relationships with the Salesforce software provider; and coordinate with the Fund’s IT function to maintain/update software;

· Other duties that may be assigned in line with UAF-Africa’s objectives.

Qualifications

Masters Degree in Finance, Business Studies, Accounting, Economics, Project Management or any other related academic background;

Qualifications in Social Science, Political Sciences, Gender studies, International Development or experience working for women oriented organisations with sound understanding on the socio-political issues around women and gender issues.

Skills and Experience

· Minimum of 5 years’ relevant work experience working in or with organisations in Africa, preferably womn’s rights or social justice oriented organisations;

· Addresses unforeseen situations seeking advice and direction from supervisor, as required;

· Ability to review a variety of data, identify and adjust data discrepancies;

· Ability to perform detailed work, frequently of a confidential nature and/or to handle a large volume of work systematically, optimally and accurately;

· Excellent written and verbal communications in English. French and Kiswahili linguistic abilities would be plus;

· Some knowledge and understanding of womn’s human rights issues in Africa;

· Passionate about UAF-Africa’s mission, committed to teamwork, and achieving results; including a commitment to trust-based transformative grantmaking, community-led development, and grassroots movement building;

· Experience working in a virtual set up with seamless task coordination, managing multiple deadlines;

· Strong analytical, presentation, planning and organisational skills;

· Self-starter and proactive, with an ability to make decisions under conditions of uncertainty;

· Proven experience working effectively in a cross-cultural team;

· Flexible and willing to perform other tasks as assigned, in a fast-paced, team-oriented work environment;

· UAF-Africa is a part of a global UAF-Sisterhood network and staff are expected to occasionally work collaboratively with UAF-Sister Funds.

Work Environment

This is a regional position that involves some national, regional and international travel. UAF-Africa is an equal opportunity employer that does not discriminate in its hiring practices. In order to build the strongest possible workforce, UAF-Africa actively seeks a diverse applicant pool. The Fund is committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. The position is based in Nairobi, Kenya.

How to Apply

Please submit a cover letter, and CV to jobs@uaf-africa.org with “Grants Administrator” in the subject line. No phone calls please.