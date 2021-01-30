The Kericho County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent, self-driven, experienced and qualified staff to fill the following positions in the county public service pursuant to Article 176 of the Constitution of Kenya and County Governments Act No.17 of 2012.

INFORMATION COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY OFFICER I -WEB ADMINISTRATOR JOB GROUP ‘K’ 1 POST

Duties and Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will include:

Maintenance of County Website;

Ensuring all the Portals in the website is functional;

Co-ordinate the uploading of website content;

Ensure the security of the website is upheld;

Ensure easy navigation of the website;

Ensure all media in the website are functional.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade;

A candidate must have a degree in any of the following fields: Computer Science/Information Communication Technology Electrical/Electronic engineering or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Demonstrate excellence in web Programming and applications;

At least 3 years in web Programming and Applications and to have developed at least 5 running websites.

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable.

Remuneration: As per Salaries and Remuneration Commission guidelines.

How to Apply

In order to apply for a Job, you ought to register with the system (Only for new and first time Applicants). If you already have an account with us, Login and apply.

Application Deadline: 4th February 2021