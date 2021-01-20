Job Purpose:
The incumbent will be accountable for the overall business administration activities with an aim of improving efficiency in operations to foster business growth.
Responsibilities:
- Accurate and timely delivery of correspondence
- Developing and implementing office policies
- Managing communication among stakeholders
- Records and filing management
- Managing inventory of office supplies in accordance to company policy
- Managing company events, meetings and travel schedules
Main Activities:
- Answer and direct phone calls
- Organize and schedule appointments
- Plan meetings and take detailed minutes
- Write and distribute email, correspondence memos, letters and forms
- Assist in the preparation of regularly scheduled reports
- Develop and maintain a filing system
- Update and maintain office policies and procedures
- Order office supplies and research new deals and suppliers
- Maintain contact lists
- Book travel arrangements
- Submit and reconcile expense reports
- Provide general support to visitors
- Act as the point of contact for internal and external clients
- Liaise with executive and senior administrative assistants to handle requests and queries from senior managers
Requirements:
- At least 4 years’ experience as an administrative officer in a busy environment
- Knowledge of office management systems and procedures
- Proven prior experience in managing travel schedules
- Working knowledge of office equipment, like printers
- Proficiency in MS Office (MS Excel and MS PowerPoint, in particular)
- Excellent time management skills and the ability to prioritize work
- Attention to detail, problem-solving skills and a critical thinker
- Females between the ages of 26 – 35 are encouraged to apply
Remuneration:
- Gross salary range of KES 30,000 – 40,000 depending on experience with an option of reviewing upwards after 3 months’ probation based on performance
Start date:
- Immediately
How to apply:
Send an updated PDF copy of your CV ONLY to recruit@delscokenya.com on or before 20th January 2020 at 11:00AM. Applicants MUST indicate the position they are applying for in the subject of the email. Only those applicants that meet the minimum qualifications and application deadline will be considered for first stage of shortlisting process.