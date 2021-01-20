Job Purpose:

The incumbent will be accountable for the overall business administration activities with an aim of improving efficiency in operations to foster business growth.

Responsibilities:

Accurate and timely delivery of correspondence

Developing and implementing office policies

Managing communication among stakeholders

Records and filing management

Managing inventory of office supplies in accordance to company policy

Managing company events, meetings and travel schedules

Main Activities:

Answer and direct phone calls

Organize and schedule appointments

Plan meetings and take detailed minutes

Write and distribute email, correspondence memos, letters and forms

Assist in the preparation of regularly scheduled reports

Develop and maintain a filing system

Update and maintain office policies and procedures

Order office supplies and research new deals and suppliers

Maintain contact lists

Book travel arrangements

Submit and reconcile expense reports

Provide general support to visitors

Act as the point of contact for internal and external clients

Liaise with executive and senior administrative assistants to handle requests and queries from senior managers

Requirements:

At least 4 years’ experience as an administrative officer in a busy environment

Knowledge of office management systems and procedures

Proven prior experience in managing travel schedules

Working knowledge of office equipment, like printers

Proficiency in MS Office (MS Excel and MS PowerPoint, in particular)

Excellent time management skills and the ability to prioritize work

Attention to detail, problem-solving skills and a critical thinker

Females between the ages of 26 – 35 are encouraged to apply

Remuneration:

Gross salary range of KES 30,000 – 40,000 depending on experience with an option of reviewing upwards after 3 months’ probation based on performance

Start date:

Immediately

How to apply:

Send an updated PDF copy of your CV ONLY to recruit@delscokenya.com on or before 20th January 2020 at 11:00AM. Applicants MUST indicate the position they are applying for in the subject of the email. Only those applicants that meet the minimum qualifications and application deadline will be considered for first stage of shortlisting process.