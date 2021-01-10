Position: Hospital Administrator

Job description

Ourr client a leading outpatient health service provider in Eastern Kenya seeks to recruit a Hospital Administrator. S/He will be tasked with overseeing the day-to-day operations within the facility with the goal of providing highest quality services within the shortest time possible.

The job holder will also be responsible for making certain the health facility provides world-class healthcare by ensuring efficiency in the day to day operations, and seamlessly coordination between the clinical & non-clinical teams within the hospital.

Responsibilities

Ensure Hospital operations & workflow is carried out according the expected quality standards.

Ensure positive relationships are maintained by both internal & external stakeholders

Ensure the Hospital culture is natured & maintained by all staff

Ensure induction and orientation of new staff into the organizations Culture

Ensure compliance of the hospital to both government and other statutory regulatory bodies, such as licenses

Ensure legal documents, contractors, and other management documents are reviewed, and up to date

Develop, review and update policies, procedures and programs related to the hospital’s operations & management

Ensure Hospital sanitation, ambiance and cleanliness is maintained at all times

Ensure Hospital security services are available 24hrs a day and responds to the needs of both staff and patients

Ensure Hospital equipment, machinery and facilities are maintained, repaired, and replaced as per manufacturer/ supplier guidelines & recommendations.

Ensure outsourcing of technical support in Maintenance and Repair services.

Develop and maintain service contract agreements for all hospital machines and equipment

Ensure availability of transport services (ambulances etc) within the hospital

Ensure staff work schedules and reports are handed over according to expected standards.

Work closely with the HR to facilitate in the recruitment of staff as per the hospital’s evolving requirements.

Work with FM in the creation of budget and ensuring the budget is maintained with minimal variance

Ensure staff observe the organizations procurement and store management policies

Ensure continuous learning and training of staff.

Secretary of the Management committee, OSHA, special programs & projects

Member of the disciplinary committee, staff grievance committee, IPC & quality committee

Dispute resolution among staff

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Administration or related (essential).

Clinical background training e.g. Nurse, RCO etc. is of added advantage

At least 5 years ‘progressive work experience in a management position, within a healthcare setting.

Knowledge of medical terminology and hospital industry

Critical thinker with strong conceptual and problem-solving skills.

Great attention to detail with the ability to multi-task.

Superb organizational, administrative and planning skills.

Ability to work under pressure and react effectively to emergency situations.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Excellent documentation, communication and IT skills.

Passionate about clinical excellence.

How to apply

Applicants who meet the requirements stated above should send their detailed CVs and cover letter with a day – time Telephone number to the email address: jobs1@hcsafrica.com with Hospital Administrator on the Subject line. Candidates MUST indicate their Current & Expected salaries