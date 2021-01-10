Position: Hospital Administrator
Job description
Ourr client a leading outpatient health service provider in Eastern Kenya seeks to recruit a Hospital Administrator. S/He will be tasked with overseeing the day-to-day operations within the facility with the goal of providing highest quality services within the shortest time possible.
The job holder will also be responsible for making certain the health facility provides world-class healthcare by ensuring efficiency in the day to day operations, and seamlessly coordination between the clinical & non-clinical teams within the hospital.
Responsibilities
- Ensure Hospital operations & workflow is carried out according the expected quality standards.
- Ensure positive relationships are maintained by both internal & external stakeholders
- Ensure the Hospital culture is natured & maintained by all staff
- Ensure induction and orientation of new staff into the organizations Culture
- Ensure compliance of the hospital to both government and other statutory regulatory bodies, such as licenses
- Ensure legal documents, contractors, and other management documents are reviewed, and up to date
- Develop, review and update policies, procedures and programs related to the hospital’s operations & management
- Ensure Hospital sanitation, ambiance and cleanliness is maintained at all times
- Ensure Hospital security services are available 24hrs a day and responds to the needs of both staff and patients
- Ensure Hospital equipment, machinery and facilities are maintained, repaired, and replaced as per manufacturer/ supplier guidelines & recommendations.
- Ensure outsourcing of technical support in Maintenance and Repair services.
- Develop and maintain service contract agreements for all hospital machines and equipment
- Ensure availability of transport services (ambulances etc) within the hospital
- Ensure staff work schedules and reports are handed over according to expected standards.
- Work closely with the HR to facilitate in the recruitment of staff as per the hospital’s evolving requirements.
- Work with FM in the creation of budget and ensuring the budget is maintained with minimal variance
- Ensure staff observe the organizations procurement and store management policies
- Ensure continuous learning and training of staff.
- Secretary of the Management committee, OSHA, special programs & projects
- Member of the disciplinary committee, staff grievance committee, IPC & quality committee
Ensure all staff meetings are conducted as per hospital set standards
- Dispute resolution among staff
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Administration or related (essential).
- Clinical background training e.g. Nurse, RCO etc. is of added advantage
- At least 5 years ‘progressive work experience in a management position, within a healthcare setting.
- Knowledge of medical terminology and hospital industry
- Critical thinker with strong conceptual and problem-solving skills.
- Great attention to detail with the ability to multi-task.
- Superb organizational, administrative and planning skills.
- Ability to work under pressure and react effectively to emergency situations.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Excellent documentation, communication and IT skills.
Passionate about clinical excellence.
How to apply
Applicants who meet the requirements stated above should send their detailed CVs and cover letter with a day – time Telephone number to the email address: jobs1@hcsafrica.com with Hospital Administrator on the Subject line. Candidates MUST indicate their Current & Expected salaries