The Kenya Pipeline Retirement Benefits Scheme has two Schemes, Defined Benefits (DB) Scheme and a Defined Contributions (DC) Scheme.

The schemes were established to provide cash benefit and pensions for permanent and pensionable employees of Kenya Pipeline Company upon retirement or withdrawal from employment as well as a relief for the dependents of the deceased employees.

In pursuit of this objective, the Scheme is looking for qualified, highly motivated and results oriented candidate to fill the undermentioned position:

Administrative Executive

1 Post

Location: Crescent Business Center (CBC), off Parklands Road

Reports to: Scheme Administrator

Direct Reports: Office Assistant

Overall Job Purpose: To provide professional administrative support and service to the Secretariat in a professional and timely manner

Key Responsibilities

Support the Scheme Administrator in scheduling and compiling agendas for the meetings as well as ensuring related documentation is timely prepared and circulated.

Keeps track of the Scheme Administrator’s tasks and commitments to ensure timely implementation.

Collate relevant information, data statistics that may be required in facilitating meetings, briefings or correspondence by Scheme Administrator

Assist the Scheme Administrator in drafting internal and external communications, presentations and other written material

Arrange and manage appointments, official visits and other events related to the Scheme.

Support the Scheme Administrator in responding to queries and making follow-ups on tasks and resolutions allocated at meetings.

Provide supportive HR Administrative services such as Staff leave scheduling in the ERP system, coordinating trainings for both trustees and secretariat staff, coordinating team buildings and retreats as well as liaising with the Staff medical service provider.

Facilitate obtaining of required personal documents e.g. ID, PIN etc. from Board Trustees whenever required.

Maintaining board and secretariat meetings’ records.

Prepare and maintain the Scheme’s year plan or calendar

Coordinate errands and dispatch of documents, signing of minutes and other documents by Trustees and service providers.

Provide binding and photocopying services for the Secretariat.

Purchase the Secretariat’s general office and meetings consumables

Ensure general cleanliness and orderliness of the office and washrooms.

Facilitate general reception duties as well as managing general office phone calls.

Perform caretaker duties by opening and closing the offices

Undertake any other relevant duties as assigned from time to time

Key Qualifications, Skills and Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Communication, Law, Customer Relations, Human Resources or any other relevant degree

A minimum of 3 years’ post qualification relevant experience performing administrative functions

A Certified Secretary is an added advantage

Proficient in a variety of computer software applications including Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Power point, Outlook, and Access) as well as office management software (ERP etc.)

Knowledge of Economic environment

The ideal candidate will have a cheery disposition, impeccable organizational skills, and prior experience in a similar role.

Comfortable handling confidential information.

Multi-tasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize

Mode of Application

Suitably qualified candidates should submit their hardcopy applications while attaching copies of their National ID, Curriculum vitae, Certificates and testimonials through KPCRBS careers portal https://e-recruitment.kpc.co.ke/kprbs/ by creating their profiles, duly filling the online application form and attaching copies of their CVs, academic certificates, and testimonials before

submitting the application.

For technical support please email recruitment.pensions@kpc.co.ke.

All applications should be received not later than 12th February 2021.