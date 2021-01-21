Our client in the Marketing and Trade Industry seeks to hire a Temporary Human Resource and Administrative Assistant to be based in Nairobi.
Responsibilities
- Organize staff files and update employee data regularly
- Updating internal HR databases such as leave taken and provide the information to Payroll
- Review and update clients policies
- Prepare HR documents, contracts, compensation lists etc
- Assist with talent acquisition and on boarding new recruits
- Ensure legal compliance with vendors
- Respond to staff queries
- Create presentations on HR metrics, e.g. turnover rates, retention rates etc
- Schedule performance appraisal meetings and plan staff trainings
- Assist in any other HR Section activities such as career fairs, recruitment campaigns, budgeting
Qualifications and Competencies
- Higher Diploma in Human Resource Management
- A bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management (HRM) or related business course
- At least 2 – 3 years consistent work experience in a busy department
- Computer literate
- Excellent knowledge of labour laws
- Excellent communication skills, written and oral
- Ability to maintain confidentiality and very detail oriented
- A Team player, analytical, trustworthy and reliable individual
How to Apply
Send your CV Only to recruit@fivetalentsafrica.com.
Indicate the Position Title and expected salary by Friday, 12th February, 2021.
Only apply if you meet the above qualifications.