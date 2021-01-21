Our client in the Marketing and Trade Industry seeks to hire a Temporary Human Resource and Administrative Assistant to be based in Nairobi.

Responsibilities

  • Organize staff files and update employee data regularly
  • Updating internal HR databases such as leave taken and provide the information to Payroll
  • Review and update clients policies
  • Prepare HR documents, contracts, compensation lists etc
  • Assist with talent acquisition and on boarding new recruits
  • Ensure legal compliance with vendors
  • Respond to staff queries
  • Create presentations on HR metrics, e.g. turnover rates, retention rates etc
  • Schedule performance appraisal meetings and plan staff trainings
  • Assist in any other HR Section activities such as career fairs, recruitment campaigns, budgeting

Qualifications and Competencies

  • Higher Diploma in Human Resource Management
  • A bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management (HRM) or related business course
  • At least 2 – 3 years consistent work experience in a busy department
  • Computer literate
  • Excellent knowledge of labour laws
  • Excellent communication skills, written and oral
  • Ability to maintain confidentiality and very detail oriented
  • A Team player, analytical, trustworthy and reliable individual

How to Apply

Send your CV Only to recruit@fivetalentsafrica.com.

Indicate the Position Title and expected salary by Friday, 12th February, 2021.

Only apply if you meet the above qualifications.

