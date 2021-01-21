Our client in the Marketing and Trade Industry seeks to hire a Temporary Human Resource and Administrative Assistant to be based in Nairobi.

Responsibilities

Organize staff files and update employee data regularly

Updating internal HR databases such as leave taken and provide the information to Payroll

Review and update clients policies

Prepare HR documents, contracts, compensation lists etc

Assist with talent acquisition and on boarding new recruits

Ensure legal compliance with vendors

Respond to staff queries

Create presentations on HR metrics, e.g. turnover rates, retention rates etc

Schedule performance appraisal meetings and plan staff trainings

Assist in any other HR Section activities such as career fairs, recruitment campaigns, budgeting

Qualifications and Competencies

Higher Diploma in Human Resource Management

A bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management (HRM) or related business course

At least 2 – 3 years consistent work experience in a busy department

Computer literate

Excellent knowledge of labour laws

Excellent communication skills, written and oral

Ability to maintain confidentiality and very detail oriented

A Team player, analytical, trustworthy and reliable individual

How to Apply

Send your CV Only to recruit@fivetalentsafrica.com.

Indicate the Position Title and expected salary by Friday, 12th February, 2021.

Only apply if you meet the above qualifications.