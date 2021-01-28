We wish to recruit a suitable and experienced Administrative Assistant.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Welcoming and attending to visitors in the office
  • Answering and directing telephone calls as appropriate
  • Organizing and scheduling appointments as required
  • Plan meetings and take detailed minutes
  • Write and distribute email, correspondence memos, letters and forms
  • Assist in the preparation of regularly scheduled reports
  • Develop and maintain a filing system
  • Update and maintain office policies and procedures
  • Order office supplies and research new deals and suppliers
  • Maintain contact lists
  • Book travel arrangements
  • Submit and reconcile expense reports
  • Act as the point of contact for internal and external clients
  • Liaise with executive and senior administrative assistant to handle requests and queries from senior managers

Minimum qualifications:

  • A minimum of a bachelor’s degree in any social science or equivalent qualification
  • At least 3 years proven working experience as an Administrative Assistant, Receptionist, Office Admin or PA or related experience
  • Knowledge of office management systems and procedures
  • Excellent time management skills and the ability to prioritize work
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Strong organizational skills with the ability to multi-task
  • Proficiency in MS Office (MS Excel and MS PowerPoint)

Application procedure:

Qualified candidates should submit their applications to:  hr@centuryrealtors.co.ke clearing quoting “Administrative Assistant” on the email subject line, to reach us before 15th February 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

N.B: Please do not apply if you do not meet the minimum requirement for the job.

