Closing date: January 22, 2021

Organization Profile

RefuSHE protects, nurtures, educates, and empowers young refugee women and girls in East Africa through a unique holistic model that provides shelter, education, case management, counseling, childcare, legal advocacy, and vocational training. RefuSHE’s holistic program meets the imminent needs of unaccompanied, separated and orphaned refugee girls, young women, and their children.

Founded in 2008, RefuSHE is a U.S. nonprofit with headquarters in Chicago and operations in Nairobi, Kenya. It is the first and only organization dedicated to refugee girls in East Africa. Over the past twelve years, RefuSHE has grown to become a leading institution and global thought-leader in the field of refugee protection.

Position Title: Administration Officer (National)

Department: Administration

Supervisor: HR & Administration Manager

Summary Profile

The Administration Officer will be responsible for supporting the organization’s operations by ensuring effective information flow and that resources are employed efficiently throughout the organization business. The incumbent will manage repairs and maintenance of premises, equipment, vehicles; oversee management of mails, courier services, travels and archives of the organization, and access to premises, employee equipment and resources needed as well as ensuring the premises is properly maintained. S/he will be responsible of overseeing management of the front desk creating an engaging office environment and positive interactions with all the staff, RK POCs and visitors. S/he will be responsible for logistics, drivers and administration support staff and will report direct to the HR & Administration Manager.

Key Responsibilities

Oversee overall responsibility for RefuSHE Kenya Office Management by taking charge of the day-to-day operations.

Discharge his/her duties with an aim to deliver exceptional office management by overseeing the reception work involving the receipt and direction of office guests, allocation of office space to all staff, phones, workstations, smooth internet among others.

Oversee management of the front desk creating an engaging office environment and positive interactions with all the staff, RK POCs and visitors.

Oversee management of flow of visitors to all ensure Kenya premises ensuring issuance of visitors’ badges and adequate security checks

Ensure the effective and efficient use of all RefuSHE Kenya resources in order to keep costs low and ensure safety in the workplace.

Ensure all organization’s invoices for utility bills such as electricity, telephone, water and garbage collection are submitted to finance and paid on time.

Ensure invoices for rent payment for main office and safe house are submitted to finance and paid on time.

Maintain and keep track of all lease agreement contracts and service level agreements.

Develop fleet management plan/schedules to ensure staff field travels are well serviced

Oversee vehicles and other motorized equipment are serviced on time and at the most reasonable costs

Oversee maintenance of cooks’ duty rooster to ensure all participants at all levels are served their meals on time and respecting special diet programs for those with such needs

Ensures meeting rooms / areas are always ready for meetings.

Create and maintain effective internal controls for equipment inventory and management.

Provide reports to the supervisor on regular basis on the activities managed and cost cutting initiatives.

Monitor, supervise and ensure safety measures are incorporated into all RefuSHE Kenya premises/offices

Co-ordination and management of all administrative issues like hygiene, compound cleanness, supply of office utilities and stationeries

Develop and maintain up-to-date, effective security measures to protect the RefuSHE Kenya properties and staff.

Oversee all maintenance activities and maintain a regular schedule of maintenance for the RefuSHE Kenya Assets

Work hand in hand with the HR & Administration Manager to ensure all staff and organization assets and tools are covered adequately and timely and the respective premiums paid promptly.

Ensure adequate records of fleet management/movement, and put in place policies/structures to guard against abuse

Deliver all administration services in the most efficient manner to facilitate the functions of all programs and the support departments

Management of fuel consumption (generator /office cars / contracts)

Any other lawful duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Competencies

Degree in Business Administration or Management or other related studies from a recognized institution and at least 3-5 years’ work experience in implementing similar projects.

Good command of English both oral and written.

Good interpersonal and communication skills.

Good working experience in MS Office suite.

Strong report writing and presentation skills.

Ability to multitask on demanding roles.

Good planning and coordination skills, with the ability to organize a substantial workload comprised of complex and diverse tasks.

Strong self-starter, able to take initiative and adapt to changing circumstances and priorities.

Ability to remain flexible in a dynamic environment and work well in a team.

Commitment to RK’s safeguarding and other policies on child protection.

How to Apply

Your application should be sent to admin@refushe.org indicating the position title in the email subject as “Administration Officer” by close of business 22nd January 2021. It should include a cover letter & a detailed CV plus other relevant credentials. Kindly indicate your current and expected remuneration.

Please note, shortlisting shall be done on a rolling basis.**

Human Resources & Administration Manager

RefuSHE

P.O. Box 63192-00619, Nairobi

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted