Vacant Position: Human Resource cum Admin Manager (Nairobi)

Duty Station: Nairobi

Anticipated start date: Immediately.

Our client in Nairobi is seeking to recruit for the above mentioned position.

The ideal candidate should be able to handle both HR and administrative roles.

Qualifications, Experience, Skills and Competencies:

Degree in HR mandatory.

At least 10 years’ experience in a busy HR environment.

Sound communication skills.

Patient.

Trustworthy.

Ability to multitask.

Good leadership skills.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Drafting offer letters.

Drafting Job descriptions.

Preparation of Human Resource Manual.

Handling Induction programme.

Creating relationship with FKE for advisory purposes.

Handling Health and safety issues.

Handling union matters, correspondence, legal matters, attending trade dispute hearings and court sessions.

Preparation of all HR correspondences and attending disciplinary committee hearings.

Managing the time and attendance software and giving reports.

Sorting our government statutory documents on time i.e licenses, permits, inspections and handling the respective officials when they pay the company a visit.

Managing medical issues : WIBA, ensuring the claims are paid and appealing for claims not paid. Organizing for staff admissions and discharges from hospital, dealing with emergency accidents and managing the various communications between company and hospitals.

Purchasing and distribution of stationery and printed material to all Company branches.

Work permits, alien cards application and renewal.

Arranging travels, hotel bookings and visa for staff members.

Bank correspondences, ensuring bank guarantees are in place, LPO’s and any other correspondences that comes in from various departments.

Tenders both manually and online and submitting them to respective institutions.

Opening of new customer’s accounts and reference checking of the credit application forms.

Online booking for all company motor vehicle inspections.

Managing General insurance work, motor vehicle insurance stickers, renewals and handling claim work in the event of an accident or theft, Medical insurance and getting insurance quotes.

Facilitating internal and external training, seminars and conferences.

Handling of internal and external communications i.e. – Memos, notifications and newspaper or magazine adverts.

Filing and handling company leases and contracts.

Handling telephone maintenance and any billing issues that arise.

How to Apply:

We consider online applications.

Please email your cover letter and updated word document CV indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and current or Last gross pay salary. (Human Resource cum Admin Manager Post-Current or Last Gross pay XXXXXX)

recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke

NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days.

Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES.