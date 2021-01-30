The Kenya Medical Research Institute is committed to providing the youth with opportunities to acquire, sharpen their knowledge and gain technical/practical skills to complement their studies in order to enhance their employability in line with the Kenya Vision 2030. The KEMRI Internship Program (KIP) seeks to develop a pool of young talent adequately exposed to working in the research industry. After the planned one year (Non-renewable) internship program, the candidates will have gained practical workplace experience to enable them to have a competitive edge in their job search.
KEMRI-CGHR Kisumu is seeking to recruit an intern in the below mentioned field; –
Internship Area: Administration and ICT
Project: Base
Qualifications
- Administration (1): Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institution in any of the following disciplines: Business Management/Commerce, Human Resource Management or any elated field
- ICT (1): Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institution in any of the following disciplines: Computer Science or Information Communication Technology
- Below thirty (30) years old
- Must have a certificate of Good Conduct
How to Apply
Appointment in the Internship program will be for a period of one year. The successful candidate (s) will be paid a monthly stipend without any other benefits. Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance cover for the period of internship
Applications should include the following:
- Letter of Application indicating vacancy number
- Current Resume or CV with names and contact information (telephone and e-mail address)
- Copies of Certificates and transcripts
Applications should be sent through cghr@kemri.org no later than 15th February,2021.
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY
Only short listed candidates will be contacted