Position: General Administration Intern

Location: Embu

Job Description

The University of Embu provides an excellent learning environment for young Diploma and Bachelor’s Degree graduates wishing to gain the much needed experience in a job-based setting under the direct supervision of qualified professionals through the internship programme.

Qualifications

Degree/Diploma

Have good written and verbal communication skills;

Have working knowledge of computer applications;

Be persons of high integrity; and

Be prepared to obtain personal accident insurance cover once offered the

How to apply

Visit the University of Embu website; embuni.ac.ke, select the Job Application Portal and fill in your details as guided; and Submit one (1) hard copy application package (with job reference number clearly marked on the envelope) with the following; Application letter Detailed curriculum vitae (signed on all pages) with names of three (3) referees who are well known Copies of certified academic and professional certificate A copy of the National ID card Other relevant testimonials

Note: Applicants who do not submit one (1) hard copy of the application package will not be considered.

The Application Package (hard and soft copy) should reach the undersigned not later than 5.00 pm on Friday, 15 th January, 2021

The Vice- Chancellor, University of Embu,

P.O. Box 6 – 60100, Embu, Kenya.

Note:

Only qualified and shortlisted applicants will be contacted; Persons with disability are encouraged to apply; and University of Embu does not levy any fees for internship application

University of Embu is an equal opportunity employer