Location: Nairobi

Starting date: Immediately

Who are we?

Kilimall is Kenya’s largest online shopping mall. It was launched in July 2014 with the mission of becoming No.1 E-commerce platform in Africa, and has sites strategically distributed in the three countries namely: Kenya, Uganda and Nigeria.

Kilimall serves a retail-customer base that continues to grow exponentially, offering products that span various categories designed to ensure optimum levels of convenience and customer satisfaction with the retail process; order delivery-tracking, dedicated customer service support and many other premium services.

We invite you to be part of our team by submitting your application to the following role bases in Nairobi.

WAREHOUSE CASUAL OPEN POSITIONS

ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT

Responsibilities

Assist with the overall maintenance of the organization and its offices as well as maintain office equipment and

Maintain good filing systems for smooth data

Review procurement requests, initiate and carry out procurement

Manage stock & inventory of materials and equipment, distributing as requested, keeping a clear record of the

Input and maintain records which include but not limited to Invoices, Delivery Notes, Statements and allocate each to various departments for final Project

Receives, issue receipts, and deposits all cheque collected from external and internal clients.

Qualifications

Minimum of a Diploma certificate in any related course

Relevant experience in any related field as specified above

Vast knowledge in E-commerce Business

Be a strong team player with excellent interpersonal skills

Be able to work well and meet strict deadlines and targets with minimum supervision

Have a good working knowledge of MS Office applications with strong report writing skills

Have excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Preferable candidates to be from Mlolongo, Athi River or Kitengela

How to Apply

Are you interested in this position and do you meet the minimum requirements? Apply by sending an email with your CV and cover letter to recruitment@kilimall.com by 21st January 2021. Please indicate the position you are applying for in the email subject.

Due to the high volume of applications received only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.