Location: Nairobi
Starting date: Immediately
Who are we?
Kilimall is Kenya’s largest online shopping mall. It was launched in July 2014 with the mission of becoming No.1 E-commerce platform in Africa, and has sites strategically distributed in the three countries namely: Kenya, Uganda and Nigeria.
Kilimall serves a retail-customer base that continues to grow exponentially, offering products that span various categories designed to ensure optimum levels of convenience and customer satisfaction with the retail process; order delivery-tracking, dedicated customer service support and many other premium services.
We invite you to be part of our team by submitting your application to the following role bases in Nairobi.
WAREHOUSE CASUAL OPEN POSITIONS
ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT
Responsibilities
- Assist with the overall maintenance of the organization and its offices as well as maintain office equipment and
- Maintain good filing systems for smooth data
- Review procurement requests, initiate and carry out procurement
- Manage stock & inventory of materials and equipment, distributing as requested, keeping a clear record of the
- Input and maintain records which include but not limited to Invoices, Delivery Notes, Statements and allocate each to various departments for final Project
- Receives, issue receipts, and deposits all cheque collected from external and internal clients.
Qualifications
- Minimum of a Diploma certificate in any related course
- Relevant experience in any related field as specified above
- Vast knowledge in E-commerce Business
- Be a strong team player with excellent interpersonal skills
- Be able to work well and meet strict deadlines and targets with minimum supervision
- Have a good working knowledge of MS Office applications with strong report writing skills
- Have excellent communication skills, both oral and written
- Preferable candidates to be from Mlolongo, Athi River or Kitengela
How to Apply
Are you interested in this position and do you meet the minimum requirements? Apply by sending an email with your CV and cover letter to recruitment@kilimall.com by 21st January 2021. Please indicate the position you are applying for in the email subject.
Due to the high volume of applications received only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.