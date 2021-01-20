REF: EBK/HR & ADM/RT/030/VOL I (204)

Job Title: HR and Administration Assistant

Terms of Engagement: Temporary for one (1) Year

Remuneration: Gross Consolidated Remuneration of Ksh. 40,000 per month

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting in preparing general reports in human resources and administration;

Generating training and development reports;

Preparing general correspondence;

Assisting in the general administration of the department;

Assisting the welfare committee in keeping records of the welfare as well as deal with general issues of the welfare;

Ensuring payroll products are submitted to the specific third parties;

Preparing the leave utilization reports and updating in the specific files;

Preparing performance appraisal reports;

Performing any other duty assigned by the Human Resources and Administration Manager

Verifying information relating to recruitment and performance appraisal;

Processes payrolls for review and approval and generate reconciliation reports;

Updating human resource records in an accurate and timely manner;

Processing,monitoring employee leave records and generating timely reports;

Prepares necessary templates and paperwork in relation to the recruitment and performance appraisal;

Liaising with the insurance, pension, medical providers in ensuring seamless service provision to the staff;

Facilitates health and safety programs, HIV/AIDS Prevention, gender, disability mainstreaming, Alcohol, Drug and Substance Abuse.

Updating human resource recording an accurate and timely manner; and

Drafting correspondences.

Qualifications

Degree in Social Sciences/Business Adm/Statistics

Higher Diploma in HR

Membership in the IHRM will be added advantage

Payroll management and administration and General Administration Experience

Report writing and data analysis

Competencies and Skills

Proficiency in IT;

Strategic thinking and decision making

creativity

Analytical skills;

Communication and reportingskills;

Strong managerial skills andability to lead teams;

Mentoring,coaching and leadership skills;

Interpersonal and negotiationskills;

Team player; and

Integrity.

Embracing change.

How to Apply

Candidates who meet the above requirements are invited to log onto the Boards recruitment portal via https://ebk.or.ke /career-opportunities and must complete the registration and submit the same as well as attach the following documents;

· Cover Letter

· Detailed CVs (giving current contact details of three (3) referees),

· Copies of all academic and professional certificates, copies of testimonials, details of current position, current remuneration

· Copy of National Identification Card or Passport.

All applications must be submitted through the e-recruitment portal to be considered. No Hard Copy Application will be accepted.

Only apply for on (1) position of which you are most suited.

All applications (Cover Letters) must be received not later than 28th January, 2021 at 1700Hours

THE REGISTRAR/CEO

ENGINEERS BOARD OF KENYA,

P. O. Box 30324-00100 NAIROBI.

The Board is an equal-opportunity employer in keeping with its obligations under the Constitution of Kenya 2010 particularly Articles 10, 27(4) and 232. The Board therefore encourages qualified persons irrespective of gender, age, race, culture, religion, marital status or disability to apply.