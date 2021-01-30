Shopit Limited is a fully-fledged purchasing agency catering to the purchasing needs of a wide variety of clientele in the East African region.

We aim at becoming the most trusted avenue for accessing all world’s products. To achieve this goal we are looking for like minded individuals to fill these key roles:

ACCOUNTS TRAINEE

Job Responsibilities

Liaise with the company’s sales team to ensure timely invoicing of sales orders.

Client credit management.

Ensure the prompt and accurate allocation of invoice payments through the various modes of

Collect overdue payments and resolve payment issues highlighted by customers.

Financial reporting

Timely filing of tax returns

Ensure timely payment of invoices

Timely preparation of the daily sales report.

Ensure viability of trades prior approval.

Job qualifications

A minimum high school average grade of B (plain) or its equivalent.

A verifiable certificate of training in accounts or related fields.

Certification in either CPA, KATC or ACCA.

1 year experience.

Proficiency in oral AND written English.

Must be a proficient computer and internet user.

Must be willing to work six days a week. (Monday – Saturday).

Commercial awareness of the retail industry will be an added advantage.

How to Apply

Interested applicants may share their curriculum vitaes and application letters to: resourcing@shopit.co.ke