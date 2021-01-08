AHM LLC

Africa Health Management LLC

767 Fifth Avenue

12th Floor

New York, NY 10153

USA

Phone: +1 915.204.9110

Alt: +233 24.412.3333

Email: info@africahealthholdings.com

Alt Email: ei@africahealthholdings.com

Job Title: Senior Associate, Accounts

Level: Senior Associate

Department: Finance

Reports to: Head of Accounts & Chief Finance Officer

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

I. Company Background

II. AHH is an African-focused health asset management entity which is committed to investing in and transforming healthcare assets across Africa through innovation

and technology. Our goal is to develop high-quality healthcare facilities, roll them up under a common management entity, and lower the cost of care delivery. We

presently own and operate 40 hospitals and clinics across Accra, Ghana, Lagos, Nigeria and Nairobi, Kenya which are undergoing our unique turnaround process

and operational overhaul.

III. Objectives of Role

The Senior Finance Associate provides comprehensive and proactive support to the finance department in providing high quality technical financial support on a range of financial matters, including analyzing financial information, producing financial reports and developing financial policies and other tools to enhance financial policies, financial integrity and consistency in standards, and to facilitate decision making as well as maintaining good accounting systems and structures according to AHH and National standards of accounting operations. You will assist the team in relationship management with a portfolio of prioritized health system accounts.

IV. Job Description

Financial Accounting role;

• Responsible for developing annual plans and budgets for the Finance department to support the achievement of the corporate strategy.

• Updates and implements financial and accounting policies, procedures, and strategies across the organization.

• Works with Head of Accounts /CFO on possible Investment portfolios where funds can be channeled to.

• Manages software accounting system and ensures the business runs smoothly and profitably.

• Prepares the monthly financials as well as monthly management reports for Head of Accounts and CFO.

• Maintains accounting practices to ensure accurate and reliable data is available for business operations and planning.

• Manages relationships with relevant external bodies/contacts e.g. regulatory organizations, external auditors, solicitors, banks etc.

• Ensures the prompt administration of monthly payrolls, staff allowances and benefits, tax remittance, payment of insurance premiums and other statutory fees.

Implements and ensures compliance with the accounting policies and procedures of AHH (Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya, other AHH owned and operated brands across Africa) in line with financial regulatory standards.

• Works with the Head of Accounts/CFO to ensure the preparation and communication of timely, accurate, and useful financial and management reports for investors.

Financial Admin role;

• Submitting claim forms & ensuring payment to vendors for various office related expenses.

• Overseeing the Updating of Petty Cash Templates daily.

• Supervision of Issuance and preparation of Invoices and receipts to ensure compliance with agreed standards and deadline.

• Ensure prompt and timely Preparation & Management of Weekly Receivables report and tracking for follow up to ensure collections to agreed terms.

• Management & Preparation of Monthly payables Report, along with monthly costs budget.

• Preparation of Monthly Statement of Receipts & Disbursement Report.

• Assist in managing Expenses Control, Petty Cash Management & Control of petty expenses.

• Assist in carrying out administrative tasks as may be assigned from time to time by CFO. Internal Audit role;

• Works with the Head of Accounts/CFO on reviewing operational and financial processes to provide management with an independent assessment of business risk, internal control and overall effectiveness and efficiency of the process.

• Works with the Head of Accounts/CFO on reviewing AHH’s strategy, operations, business performance and information processing and identify risks that may impact the group’s financial statements or management accounts.

• Works with the Head of Accounts/CFO on periodic reviews of existing Company policies, processes, and controls to identify risks and make appropriate recommendations to management for corrective actions.

• Provide periodic report to Audit Committee on Audit Plan and on Internal Audit assignments, investigations.

• Ensures the accurate recording of financial transactions, and the prompt reconciliation of all accounts.

• Responsible for audit reviews of business units, financial and management processes, and systems to ensure compliance with company policies and procedures.

• Supervises and assists in coordinating the preparation and implementation of annual internal audit plans /programs and endure adherence to plans.

• Audits/special reviews of operations and assessment of business risk and provide recommendations for strengthening existing internal controls.

• Investigate specific cases of fraud, defalcations and other malpractices and make appropriate recommendation to prevent future re –occurrence.

• Liaises with external auditor and other business units on timely audit of the company financial accounts.

• Performs pre- and post-payment audit of salaries, major purchases and other transactions involving cash flow to ensure they are properly authorized and approved with supporting documents.

• Any other duties as will be assigned by the Head of account/CFO.

Experience and skill required:

• BSc/MSc/MBA in Finance and Accounting

• 5years’ working experience in Finance & Accounting Managerial role

• Excellent knowledge of best practice finance policies and procedures.

• Excellent knowledge of accounting systems/software and practices.

• Proficiency in the use of relevant computer applications for financial reporting e.g Sage 50 (Peach tree), QuickBooks, Xero etc.

• Budgeting, financial forecasting and cost control.

• Investment planning and portfolio management.

• Financial reporting and Tax planning/management

• Strong project management skills

• Excellent customer relationship management skills

• Excellent interpersonal and negotiation skills

• Presentation and communications skills.

How To Apply

Interested candidates should send CV to ahhcv@africahealthholdings.com using the job title “Senior Accounts Associate Kenya” as the subject of the email.