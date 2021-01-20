Job Title: Accounts Assistant

Reports to: Head of Finance

Client: Water Distribution Company

Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: KES. 30,000 – 40,000.

Job Purpose

 We are looking for highly organized individuals with strong quantitative ability to fill the position of an Accounts Assistant.

Our client is a distributor of a premium drinking water brand, with strong distribution networks across the country.

Responsibilities of the Accounts Assistant

  • Posting weekly petty cash/cheques.
  • Filing and maintaining accounting records.
  • Bank and M-Pesa payments and reconciliations.
  • Filling of monthly KRA VAT and excise duty returns.
  • Preparation of quarterly and annual financial reports.
  • Posting of raw materials/finished goods using sage-pastel accounting system.
  • Managing daily in and out post of materials received and material Issued notes.
  • Updating and maintaining all office records through sage-pastel general ledgers.
  • Maintaining fixed asset schedule for accounting, reconciliations and depreciation journals.

Key Skills of the Accounts Assistant

  • CPA Section Four (4).
  • Attention to Detail.
  • High level of Accuracy.
  • Good Analytical Skills.
  • Excellent Communication Skills.
  • Outstanding organizational skills.
  • Experience working with Sage-Pastel or similar Accounting System.
  • A bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance, plus Three (3) years working in a similar role.

How to Apply

Qualified & Interested candidates should send their application along with detailed CV indicating their daytime contact details to jobs@gaprecruitment.co.ke by Friday 22nd January 2021.

The subject of the email should be Accounts Assistant – FMCG. 

