Job Title: Accounts Assistant

Reports to: Head of Finance

Client: Water Distribution Company

Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: KES. 30,000 – 40,000.

Job Purpose

We are looking for highly organized individuals with strong quantitative ability to fill the position of an Accounts Assistant.

Our client is a distributor of a premium drinking water brand, with strong distribution networks across the country.

Responsibilities of the Accounts Assistant

Posting weekly petty cash/cheques.

Filing and maintaining accounting records.

Bank and M-Pesa payments and reconciliations.

Filling of monthly KRA VAT and excise duty returns.

Preparation of quarterly and annual financial reports.

Posting of raw materials/finished goods using sage-pastel accounting system.

Managing daily in and out post of materials received and material Issued notes.

Updating and maintaining all office records through sage-pastel general ledgers.

Maintaining fixed asset schedule for accounting, reconciliations and depreciation journals.

Key Skills of the Accounts Assistant

CPA Section Four (4).

Attention to Detail.

High level of Accuracy.

Good Analytical Skills.

Excellent Communication Skills.

Outstanding organizational skills.

Experience working with Sage-Pastel or similar Accounting System.

A bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance, plus Three (3) years working in a similar role.

How to Apply

Qualified & Interested candidates should send their application along with detailed CV indicating their daytime contact details to jobs@gaprecruitment.co.ke by Friday 22nd January 2021.

The subject of the email should be Accounts Assistant – FMCG.