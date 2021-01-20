Job Title: Accounts Assistant
Reports to: Head of Finance
Client: Water Distribution Company
Location: Nairobi
Gross Salary: KES. 30,000 – 40,000.
Job Purpose
We are looking for highly organized individuals with strong quantitative ability to fill the position of an Accounts Assistant.
Our client is a distributor of a premium drinking water brand, with strong distribution networks across the country.
Responsibilities of the Accounts Assistant
- Posting weekly petty cash/cheques.
- Filing and maintaining accounting records.
- Bank and M-Pesa payments and reconciliations.
- Filling of monthly KRA VAT and excise duty returns.
- Preparation of quarterly and annual financial reports.
- Posting of raw materials/finished goods using sage-pastel accounting system.
- Managing daily in and out post of materials received and material Issued notes.
- Updating and maintaining all office records through sage-pastel general ledgers.
- Maintaining fixed asset schedule for accounting, reconciliations and depreciation journals.
Key Skills of the Accounts Assistant
- CPA Section Four (4).
- Attention to Detail.
- High level of Accuracy.
- Good Analytical Skills.
- Excellent Communication Skills.
- Outstanding organizational skills.
- Experience working with Sage-Pastel or similar Accounting System.
- A bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance, plus Three (3) years working in a similar role.
How to Apply
Qualified & Interested candidates should send their application along with detailed CV indicating their daytime contact details to jobs@gaprecruitment.co.ke by Friday 22nd January 2021.
The subject of the email should be Accounts Assistant – FMCG.