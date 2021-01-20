JOB ADVERTISEMENT

POSITION: ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT

REPORTS TO: FINANCE OFFICER

DUTY STATION: NAIROBI

Background

The Center for International Health, Education and Biosecurity (CIHEB)-Kenya is a local non-governmental organization collaborating with the Ministry of Health and County Health Management teams to strengthen health systems for improved quality of health care in Kenya. CIHEB-K is collaborating with the University of Maryland, Baltimore CIHEB-Kenya, with funding from Presidential Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) through the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to strengthen health systems for the provision of HIV prevention and treatment services, roll-out case-based surveillance systems and to support national vaccine preparedness and disease prevention.

Overall Responsibility

To ensure financial transactions are accurately and completely recorded on a timely basis

JOB DESCRIPTION

Assist in processing payments.

Reconcile all vendors accounts as well as maintain and update the commitment database weekly.

Assist in issuing program activity and travel advances to staff and follow up on retirement of the same after conclusion of activities and/or travel.

Assist in banking activities for the organization

Attach payment references from the bank to all payment vouchers.

Stamp all payment and journal vouchers ‘’PAID’’ after payments have been done.

File all payment vouchers and journal vouchers sequentially and maintain an effective filling system in line with organizational requirements

Qualifications:

Degree in Accounting / Finance

Certified Public Accountant (CPA-2).

At least 1 year of relevant working experience in a similar position

Team player with excellent communication skills.

Attention to detail, problem-solving, analytical and interpersonal skills.

High standards of ethics and Values

How to Apply:

Kindly send your application that includes a cover letter and an updated CV including names of three professional referees to CIHEBKENYA_Recruitment@cihebkenya.org on or before 29th January 2021. Applicants are advised to include the title “Accounts Assistant” on the subject line.

The Center for International Health, Education and Biosecurity (CIHEB)-Kenya is an equal opportunity employer. Only short listed candidates will be contacted.