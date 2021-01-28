Job Title: Accounts Assistant

Location: Kenya

Report to: Chief Accountant

Salary: 35000 – 40000KES

Responsibilities

Accounts Receivables Accounting – Payment Allocations, Credit Notes issuance and Settlement, WH VAT Allocation

Accounts Payable Accounting – Invoices Booking, Payments to suppliers, Timely payments Allocation, Accounts Reconciliations

Inventory Accounting Including Imports costs Booking

General Ledger Accounting

Coordination with Internal & External Auditors

Maintaining a Compliance Calendar and Tracker for various Internal and Statutory Compliance

Ensure all the expenses are booked and payments done in Compliance with the Chart of Authority

VAT, PAYE, Withholding VAT, NHIF, NSSF Payments, Accounting, Compliances & Returns

Qualifications

Diploma, BcomDegree or CPA-K

Minimum of 3-5 Years of experience in the same profile

SAP Experience is Compulsory

Computer literacy

Effective written and verbal communication

ERP Knowledge

Excel Proficiency

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accounts Assistant) to recruiterkenya@gmail.com before 28th January 2021.