Job Title: Accounts Assistant
Location: Kenya
Report to: Chief Accountant
Salary: 35000 – 40000KES
Responsibilities
- Accounts Receivables Accounting – Payment Allocations, Credit Notes issuance and Settlement, WH VAT Allocation
- Accounts Payable Accounting – Invoices Booking, Payments to suppliers, Timely payments Allocation, Accounts Reconciliations
- Inventory Accounting Including Imports costs Booking
- General Ledger Accounting
- Coordination with Internal & External Auditors
- Maintaining a Compliance Calendar and Tracker for various Internal and Statutory Compliance
- Ensure all the expenses are booked and payments done in Compliance with the Chart of Authority
- VAT, PAYE, Withholding VAT, NHIF, NSSF Payments, Accounting, Compliances & Returns
Qualifications
- Diploma, BcomDegree or CPA-K
- Minimum of 3-5 Years of experience in the same profile
- SAP Experience is Compulsory
- Computer literacy
- Effective written and verbal communication
- ERP Knowledge
- Excel Proficiency
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accounts Assistant) to recruiterkenya@gmail.com before 28th January 2021.