Job Title: Accounts Assistant

Location: Kenya                                               

Report to: Chief Accountant

Salary: 35000 – 40000KES                                                                                                                                                             

Responsibilities

  • Accounts Receivables Accounting – Payment Allocations, Credit Notes issuance and Settlement, WH VAT Allocation
  • Accounts Payable Accounting – Invoices Booking, Payments to suppliers, Timely payments Allocation, Accounts Reconciliations
  • Inventory Accounting Including Imports costs Booking
  • General Ledger Accounting
  • Coordination with Internal & External Auditors
  • Maintaining a Compliance Calendar and Tracker for various Internal and Statutory Compliance
  • Ensure all the expenses are booked and payments done in Compliance with the Chart of Authority
  • VAT, PAYE, Withholding VAT, NHIF, NSSF Payments, Accounting, Compliances & Returns

Qualifications

  • Diploma, BcomDegree or CPA-K
  • Minimum of 3-5 Years of experience in the same profile
  • SAP Experience is Compulsory
  • Computer literacy
  • Effective written and verbal communication
  • ERP Knowledge
  • Excel Proficiency

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accounts Assistant) to recruiterkenya@gmail.com before 28th January 2021.

