Job Title: Accounts Assistant

Trident Plumbers Limited is a Private Limited Company, established in the 1990 and incorporated in the year 2003.

It is registered with the Ministry of Public Works and is a member of Kenya Association of Public and Civil Engineering Contractors (KABSEC).

Its business scope includes Plumbing , Sanitary ware Installation, Drainage, Firefighting System installation, Installation of Boilers, Sprinkler systems, ventilation systems, Air conditioning systems and Regular Service maintenance.

Job Summary: To ensure proper recording of all receivables and cash creditors transactions, prompt banking of receipts and proper maintenance of cashbook and receivables subsidiary ledger.

Duties and Responsibilities

(i) Receiving monies from internal and external customers is acknowledged and accounted for by issuance of and official receipt;

(ii) Ensuring safe custody of all Cash, Cheque and Cash equivalent through instant banking and lockable safe so as to safeguard company revenue;

(iii) Ensuring submission of monthly Reports by generating accounts receivables and expenditure analysis to facilitate decision making;

(iv) Preparing payment vouchers and schedules to ensure that suppliers and service providers are paid and statutory deductions are executed accordingly;

(v) Updating the accounts books to ensure payments are within budget;

(vi) Managing the imprest register to ensure that there is cash flow for smooth daily operations;

(vii) Ensuring safe custody of all accountable documents through lockable safes to avoid fraud through manipulation of old records;

(viii) Liaising between the company and its official bankers through transacting on behalf of the company to limit access to the company’s accounts;

(ix) Preparing and submitting statutory deductions so as to avoid penalties from non-remittance and late remittance of the same and comply with statutory obligation; and

(x) Entering data in the accounting system.

Skills and Qualifications

Degree or Diploma in Accounting

Semi- qualified CPA / ACCA / Accounts graduate with good accounting and costing skills

Experience of 3-5 years – hardcore experience in Accounts department – with multitasking skills

knowledge of – Tally, Sage / SAP Business – desirable, Knowledge of MS Excel & Word mandatory

Self-starter with initiative

Knowledge of VAT / WHT filing of returns and accounting mandatory

Ability to work independently

Good communication skills

All qualified candidates are required to send CV to jobs@tridentplumbers.com before 31st January 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.